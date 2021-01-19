In other news… One of Greenville’s favorite daughters has left politics for a new and exciting position.
The Delta News Karen Williams introduces us to Kyla Washington.
“She was Mayor Errick Simmons right had woman for the last 3 years and now she’s serving the community in a new way as a community engagement officer. We talked to Kyla Washington about
her new and exciting opportunity.”
“It is a change, Ms. Karen but what I can say is wow, I really enjoyed my time working with Mayor
Simmons and the city of Greenville. I made the decision to leave the city because it was an unique
opportunity to allow me to grow and develop even more than what I already have. This opportunity
is really exciting for me also because it will give me the opportunity to make positive impact in the
community that I was born and raised in.
“My title is the community engagement officer for Mars Food. In this position, it is a part of a larger
investment in Greenville to help develop the Mars food brand. The process of creating better food
today for a better world tomorrow. And I will be creating and bringing to life that plan to help improve
education, and access to fresh healthy foods but also, building important relationships with members
of our community.”
“Right now we are very focused on Greenville specifically, in trying to make long lasting impacts
in this community currently. And so that is our focus right now.”
Washington says that her deep roots in Greenville and the region, will allow her to create programs
for the immediate area.
In Greenville, Karen Williams reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.