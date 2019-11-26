A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Basketball player is dead after a shooting in Lake Village, AR.
18-year-old Sierra'Li Wade was found along with another victim with gun shot wounds at Henry Augustus Johnson Park. Wade was a guard for the team and an ROTC cadet. The university released a statement on social media offering condolences to her family.
Police arrived at the scene after neighbors reported hearing guns shots just before 6 p.m. Monday night. Wade later died at the hospital. Police are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect who they say is on the run. The community is still in shock.
Eric Jefferson said he heard six gun shots from his house.
"Actually no this is a really good neighborhood that's another thing that's so shocking about this because things like this just don't happen in lake village. I mean we've had murders before but nothing like this. I mean you just don't hear about things like this here in this small town," he said.
Police are still working on finding a motive.
