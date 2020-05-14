Landlords Can Resume Evictions in Mississippi June 1

Starting June 1st, landlords may resume evicting tenants.
Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Wednesday. Reeves suspended evictions several weeks ago because people were losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Tate Reeves has been continuing to loosen up restrictions while opening up the state under his safer at home order.
"We have to recognize that housing doesn't just happen. Apartments don't grow on trees and we can't suspend evictions forever," Reeves said.
He went on to say that he hopes the two month suspension helped people "through this most painful time."
This comes the same day the Mississippi Public Service Commission voted to temporarily suspend disconnections of certain utility services. The restriction will be in place for 60 days and apply to all water, sewer, electricity, and gas services. This is a temporary suspension of disconnection. Utility customers are asked to continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.
