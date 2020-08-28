About 100 customers scattered throughout Greenville and Arcola area are still without power after Hurricane Laura.
Approximately 30 homes are in Arcola and 70 of these homes are sprinkled around Greenville, according to Entergy.
Between 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM Entergy began receiving phone calls about power outages. Around 2,000 people were affected in the Greenville area in total. Over half of these outages were in south Greenville which is south of Reed road.
Some locations without power include David Circle, Canal Ave, Giddens Street, and Gamwyn Park Drive.
On Ashburn road, a tree fell on power lines leaving a number of residents without power.
A few outages were reported in Benoit and Rolling Fork however, Entergy worked through the night in attempts to restore it.
At 7 am Entergy began accessing the area and as of Friday at 12:30 P.M. 90% of people have been tended to. If no major issues are found, power is expected to be restored in affected areas by midnight.
Entergy encourages residents to keep safety first. If you see a line down don’t assume that it is no energized.
Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE to report issues.
