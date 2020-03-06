Lawsuit Filed for Alleged Police Brutality in Water Valley

Water Valley resident Davidtron Logan is filing a lawsuit against Yalobusha County for alleged police brutality case that happened in August 2019.
Logan's attorney Carlos Moore says in a statement, "My client has permanent facial injuries as a result of his orbital fractures at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve. He still has double vision and still needs plastic surgery."
Logan was pulled over at a driver's license check point, when he was allegedly beaten, choked, and tazed by four officers. He was then taken to an intensive care unit in a hospital for his injuries.
Two officers also received injury, one with a torn leg ligament, and one needed knee surgery.
Yalobusha Sheriff's Department told us they believed Logan was possibly under the influence of narcotics and claim he resisted and attacked officers first.
The lawsuit includes 10 different defendants including Yalobusha County, Sheriff W. F. Humphreys, the city of Water Valley, as well as the list of names you see there.
