This time of year, lots of people head to the pool, lake or other body of water to cool off. It's also a time when people, especially small children and black children, are at risk of drowning, according to the American Heart Association.
In Part 1, the Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins spoke with Lisa Valadie, a rescuer with the Madison, Miss., Fire Department, about what happens when a person drowns. In Part 2, they discuss what you need to know to help revive a person after they stop breathing.
Wilkins: Learning CPR. Who needs to know? And where can they learn?
Valadie: Oh, my goodness gracious. Everyone needs to know CPR. Even if you're just watching a 5, 10 or 15-minute video on YouTube, whatever. you can still learn how to do it that way. As well. We never know when you might be called upon to have to perform CPR on someone. And it can be a family member. It can be your child. It could be someone who's a compete stranger. That's the biggest thing. We hear a lot of myths that people don't want to because they're afraid they're gonna get sued, or they're gonna break ribs.
Wilkins: Does that happen?
Valadie: Uh, occasionally, It can. It can. But a lot of it depends on the age of the person. I mean as we get older, our bones get more brittle. So that's a good possibiity.But what we're trying to do, is recirculate the blood. And we're protecting, oxygenating, sending blood to the organs. And we want them to come home. And if they have a couple of broken ribs, that's better than being six feet under.
Wilkins: I want to back up just a moment. Because we just kind of jumped, went from swimming to drownings to CPR, but there is a relationship there, isn't there?
Valadie: Oh, there is a absolutely a relationship. I work for the city of Madison Fire Department, So here again in the city of Madison, we've got a lot of backyard pools, we got a lot of natural water like you said. And we've had several, they're near drownings with children, and they got back in the pool. And they were found unresponsive. They were pulled out of the pool. A bystander performed CPR. And they were resuscitated before we got there. And that's the importance of knowing CPR. To help someone. Because, once again, you never know when you're gonna be called upon to use it.
Wilkins: Where can a person learn?
Valadie: You've got the videos. But I like the in-person stuff. I like the hands-on. You can call your local hospital. You can call your local fire station. Firefighters and EMS providers. We have to do that training often. So there's someone in that department that trains on CPR and first aid. And either ambulance service or fire department, so that's a good start. And if you're not able to do that, online is a possibility as well.
Wilkins: You mentioned lawsuits earlier. And one of the things I remember hearing, and I don't know how common this belief is now, but is it myth that you have to have a certification or you could be sued if you're not certified and still attempt CPR?
Valadie: You know, maybe at one time, a long time ago, but now, with the Heart Association teaches the hands-only CPR. And you're gonna take 5 minutes to learn CRP, so it's not a certification class. You're just learning how to do compressions..
Wilkins: Okay thank you. Is there anything else we haven't covered that needs to get out to the public?
Valadie: No, I don't think so. Just learn CPR. If you can, become an instructor. I always tell people be that advocate, that squeaky wheel in your community to get people trained.
Wilkins: So you say contact your local fire department, local hospital, any EMS service or the American Heart Association. Did I leave anybody out?
Valadie: No you didn't. And I think the other big part of that is defibrilators. Public access defibrilator.
