Health advocates and several local churches team up to give residents tools, they can use everyday to combat health-related diseases.  The seminar was held, Saturday morning at Abba Rhema Word Ministry in Greenville.  Groups such as: VOM, Delta Health Alliance and the Leland Medical Clinic sponsored, "Learning is the Key" event.  Speakers spoke about the importance of taking care of the body through healthy eating and exercising.

