Health advocates and several local churches team up to give residents tools, they can use everyday to combat health-related diseases. The seminar was held, Saturday morning at Abba Rhema Word Ministry in Greenville. Groups such as: VOM, Delta Health Alliance and the Leland Medical Clinic sponsored, "Learning is the Key" event. Speakers spoke about the importance of taking care of the body through healthy eating and exercising.
Learning is the Key to Healthy Living
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Denise Turner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Learning is the Key to Healthy Living
- A Veteran Working to Bring National Attention to Veteran Issues
- 'Ask Hub': Who will get more snaps — Javon Wims or Riley Ridley?
- Billy Idol lived like the 'world was going to end'
- Margot Robbie had dialect coach for Neighbours
- Against the odds, WRs Allen Lazard and Darrius Shepherd make their bids for Packers’ roster
- New wind projects could generate thousands of jobs, billions in revenue
- Bella Hadid and The Weeknd narrowly avoid awkward encounter
Most Popular
Articles
- Five Subject Arrested in Connect to Armed Robberies
- Bolivar County Primary Election Results
- Grenada Man Charged for Shooting
- Two Car Crash Injury Two People
- Update from Northwest Broadcasting Regarding DIRECTV
- Mississippi Toyota Manufacturing Job Fair
- Washington County Primary Election Results
- Store owner sentenced from drug trafficking
- Delta Dragon Boat Races returns to Greenville
- Leflore County Primary Election Results
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.