Continuing your delta coverage in Leflore County, elected officials were sworn into office this morning.
The ceremony took place at the Leflore County courthouse among the officials sworn in were constables, judges, the oroner, and board supervisors, school board members, tax collector, among others were also sworn in.
The ceremony began with a prayer and opening remarks. Next, each official took their oath of office and were sworn in.
Family and community members were in attendance. The ceremony was followed by a reception outside of the courtroom.
