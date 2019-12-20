Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.