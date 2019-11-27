top story Leflore County Runoff Election Results Tamara Lopez Tamara Lopez Reporter Author email Nov 27, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save School Board District 5: Jack Lewis - 53.35% Curessia Brown - 46.65% Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tamara Lopez Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Lopez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Tom Oates: Packers in playoff contention with impressive record, but they appear far from elite Coaching changes have forced Arizona Wildcats defense to confront realities of big-time college football Kim Kardashian West won't talk about her body woes in front of her kids 40 years ago, Brett Weber — Arizona's freshman, walk-on kicker — made the most of his second chance Christmas On The Creek Welch anchors stingy Hawkeye defense Sunflower County Runoff Election Results 6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMississippi Lottery Raises 500k in 12 HoursMan Arrested for Shooting in GreenvilleMan Petitions Leflore County Circuit Court for Invalid Election ResultsMan Arrested for House Invasion in LelandLake Village Homicide InvestigationGreenville Airport Gets Grant Money for ImprovementsCCC Recieves Grant from USDAGreenville Mayor's Youth Council Hosting Holiday Canned Food DriveResidents in Schlater Deal with No Running WaterClick it or Ticket Campaign Launches in Arkansas Images Videos CommentedSweat Equity Investment in the Cotton Kingdom Symposium (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Nov 30 Christmas in Duck Hill Sat, Nov 30, 2019 Dec 1 Annual Fashion Show Sun, Dec 1, 2019 Dec 2 Annual Holiday Musical Concert Mon, Dec 2, 2019 Dec 2 World AIDS Day Health Fair Mon, Dec 2, 2019 Dec 3 Annual Holiday Musical Concert Tue, Dec 3, 2019 Dec 4 Annual Holiday Musical Concert Wed, Dec 4, 2019 Dec 5 Annual Holiday Musical Concert Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 Professional Health Fair and Community Open House Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 6 Annual Holiday Musical Concert Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 L.I.F.T. WOMENS' MINISTRY PRESENTS "MADNESS BEHIND THE MASCARA" - WOMEN'S CONFERENCE Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
