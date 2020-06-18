Leflore County To Consider Action On Confederate Monument

A little over a year ago the Leflore County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the confederate statue at the courthouse in Greenwood. Now in light of national events, that discussion has been pushed to the forefront.
After the topic came up a year ago, the board created a committee that would give a recommendation on the statue. The committee is made up of various public figures, including Mayor Carolyn McAdams, Bishop Glass and Senators Jordan and Chassinoil.
The group is examining cost measures like removal costs or the cost to replace the statue with a civil rights monument.
Supervisor Anjaun Brown said the board doesn't want to make a knee jerk decision, but wants to weigh all sides and opinions.
"Whatever we decide to do, regardless of our personal opinions, I would like for it to hopefully unite our community instead of dividing and I think that we can get that done. We have a lot intelligent people in place to get that done, so those are the things that we have to do. We have to think regardless of our opinion we have to think about others and make the right decision for everybody,"
The board will have a meeting on Monday where they are set to hear from the committee with a possible recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.