Leland Drug Bust

On Friday the Leland Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Department conducted a search warrant after an ongoing investigation between both agencies.
The house on the 600 block of Feltus Street in Leland was a known drug house according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department. The search resulted in the arrest of 23 year old Melvin Winder and 21 year old Remon Warren.
One other male subject fled the scene and is still at large. The agencies were able to confiscate a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Several firearms and a black 2012 ford fusion as was also recovered.
Winder and Warren were charged by the Washington County Sheriff's Department with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
32 year old Marcus Jones was arrested for a warrant during this search, Jones was charged by the Leland Police Department with murder for his alleged involvement in a previous incident.
