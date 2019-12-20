In Leland, Edna Scott Elementary held their Angel Tree Christmas program on Friday.
The program featured Christmas carols sang by each grade as well as gifts given out to children who were on the angel tree. There were 45 kids who were part of the angel tree. Not to mention, the school also gave toys to other children in the school. Edna Scott Elementary hopes to extend their toy giveaway to just over three hundred kids, which would cover the whole school.
The Superintendent says the event could not happen without such a dedicated staff.
"It is very very warm to see children expressions and to see the nurturing part of our teachers and our staff they actually go over and beyond. There are many days in leave this school and the lights are still on and some of the staff are still here," he said.
The community supported the angel tree event by donating toys for the children.
