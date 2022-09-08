LELAND - Leland Mayor Kenny Thomas proposed that the city downsize internally to fix its budget problems. The board of alderman approved laying off employees, 3-2, in its meeting on September 1st.
Leland resident Jesse Amos disagrees with the decision. He says, "First of all, the mayor's salary and the board of aldermen. I think they increased it last year. I'm pretty sure it was over 10% when it should have been 10% or less."
Jesse Amos thinks the city shouldn't be cutting cost by getting rid of employees, but it can save money by reducing the salary of the mayor and members on the board of alderman. He doesn't believe the layoffs are the best option.
The layoffs, according to the Delta Democrat-Times, would be in the police department and the electricity department personnel—with the possibility of 3 to 4 positions, such as captain, being laid off and 3 more positions the department have open not being filled.
The city clerk said that no official budget proposal was finalized. But Amos and other residents believe that other resources should be considered. For instance, Amos thinks the city's wasting money by having someone to manage its American Rescue Plan funds.
Amos believes, "I don't think they need a manager to manage money that was put here to help a city small as Leland when you got board members and you got a mayor here. That's knowledgeable. They know what they need. They don't need a manager. That's money they can save."
Reportedly, the board meets tomorrow at 4pm at city hall to finalize the proposed budgets and layoffs.
