Leland Man Arrested for Multiple Warrants

A man is arrested for multiple outstanding warrants as well as possession of marijuana with intent.
Leland Police Department report 26-year old Lamar Ruffin was arrested last night on the corner of 11th street and Hutson street in Leland. Ruffin was wanted for multiple warrants. He was charged for possession of marijuana with intent after officers found some at the scene of the arrest.
We will continue to update you as we find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.