Washington county Sheriff's investigators want to know who apparently ambushed a Leland man and shot him inside his car.
Investigators say retired farmer Ben Walker was returning home from a local restaurant, when the incident took place.
They say Walker was shot in his car.
Right now, investigators aren't saying anything about a motive... or if they have suspects in mind.
They are asking for the help of the public in identifying a car investigators believe was driven by the killer or killers.
Take a close a look at the picture and if you recognize it... or if you have any information that could help lead officers to an arrest call the Washington county sheriff's department at 662-334-4523 or 662-378-tips.
