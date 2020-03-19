Leland Mayor Closes Bars and Dining In Restaurants

Leland Mayor Kenny Thomas announced changes to Leland due to Covid - 19.
The Leland Police Department posted on Facebook a statement by Mayor Thomas.
The statements says, "following the advice of the CDC and our health professionals, we have adopted the resolution that will require all bars closed and restaurants and convenience stores to close their dining areas and only serve customers through take-out and / or curbside service," Mayor Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.