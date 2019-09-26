Leland Missing Man

Leland police asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
Authorities say 22-year old Isaiah Tyler has been missing since 9 o'clock yesterday morning . He was last seen wearing a McDonald's uniform, black pants, and black shirt.
He was last seen at 517 North East Deer Creek in Leland.
Tyler is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
If you hear anything about Tyler's whereabouts you are urged to contact the Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233.
