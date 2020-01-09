The Leland "Heart of the City" Ward 3 Neighborhood Association began its monthly meetings.
The neighborhood association focuses on making the city of Leland a better place for it's residents. This is the first meeting of the new year, and they plan on mapping out projects they want to tackle in 2020.
While the neighborhood association is called "The Heart of the City" and started by residents in Ward 3, the association said they welcome residents from all over Leland to join them.
The neighborhood association's president Yolanda Norals talked about some things they worked on last year.
"We actually did a cleanup in the city of Leland, we actually have a community garden going on and now we're looking to see what is next. It's like a planning event for this year," she said.
Mary Boteler is a member of the association.
"We want to encourage other people in town not just in ward three, we would love for anyone in town who's interested in making in Leland a better place to live to come to our meeting," she said.
The first meeting was held Thursday evening.
The organization meets the second Thursday each month at the Leland Public Library.
