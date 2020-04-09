Leland Police Looking for Man Allegedly Involved in a Shooting

The Leland Police Department are asking for the public help finding a suspect for his alleged involved in a shooting.
Leland police report 25- year old Larry Hogue has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting and domestic incident. Police are now searching for 24- year old Micheal Raymond for his alleged role in the incident.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Raymond, you are asked to call the Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233 or call Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.