Leland Police Looking for Man Allegedly Involved in a Shooting

The Leland Police Department are asking for the public help finding a suspect for his alleged involved in a shooting.

Leland police report 25- year old Larry Hogue has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting and domestic incident. Police are now searching for 24- year old Micheal Raymond for his alleged role in the incident.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Raymond, you are asked to call the Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233 or call Crimestoppers.

