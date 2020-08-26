Leland Police Search for Man Wanted for Alleged Grand Larceny

Leland authorities are searching for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in a grand larceny.
39- year old Jimmy T. Moore III is wanted by the Leland Police Department for his alleged involvement in a grand larceny of a vehicle that occurred in Leland at Ayers Delta Implantation. If you have any information call the police department at 662-686-7233.
(0) comments
