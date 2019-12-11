Leland School Bond

In Leland, the school bond recently passed with almost 63% of the voters supporting it.
The school bond will go towards repairing the high school, middle and elementary schools. They are already working on the high school which has no heat at the moment, and the elementary school is getting a new roof.
Superintendent king said he was so proud to see such strong support from the community as well as the students.
People braved the rain and snow to come vote in favor of the bond. The district is in the preliminary planning stages but hopes to get things moving as soon as possible.
Superintendent King said the next step is to have a meeting with planners.
"The next step actually starts with the architect and the attorney for the bond we will be mapping out those next steps within the next ten days with the board we already have the plan but we will now having the blessings of the community move toward getting the building plans and a time sequential order," he said.
And after the holidays, the school district has plans to start working on other HVAC projects and science labs that will be renovated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.