Letters Of Support For Leland-Greenville Bypass

The city of Greenville shows support to finally complete a longstanding highway project.
MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons asked multiple municipalities to submit a letter of support to complete the Leland-Greenville bypass.
This comes after a recent city council meeting.Commissioner Simmons is in search of funds for the project that has been in the works for years, but never completed.
Simmons asking for the support letters in an effort to gain traction for the project. Greenville mayor Errick Simmons said the bypass would aid in not only keeping jobs but creating them.
"We will support that particular project MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons is looking for funds to get that bypass up and running and so we feel confident that our letter of support will help and the number of letters of support that we've got,"he said.
The letter of support does not give funds to the project, but demonstrates that the local cities are on board with backing the project. The Washington County Board of supervisors has also submitted its letter for the project.
