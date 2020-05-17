Libraries To Offer Curbside Service

Some public libraries in the delta will begin curbside service Monday.
The William Alexander Percy Memorial Library in Greenville and the Leland Library will start the service on the 18th. They are still closed to the public however. Staff will be available Monday and Tuesday 9 to 6 and Wednesday through Friday 10 to 5.
You can call the library at 662-335-2331 and an employee will retrieve your books for you, or you can go to their website and reserve books online. All late fees are waived for the time being.
The library said it will be hosting an online summer reading program this year. For more information visit their Facebook page at William A. Percy Library.
