GREENWOOD - As the Greenwood Leflore Hospital circles the financial drain, those that hope to save it scramble to do anything they can to keep it open.
Doctors call it "literally a matter of life and death:
But the road to saving the hospital has proven winding and bumpy.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel, the Delta News looks in-depth at this problem, the roadblocks and the struggle for solutions.
"Leflore County needs help, you know?" Congressman Bennie Thompson talked to voters in Greenwood about the town's dying hospital.
"I think it's not only in the hospital's best interest to say look we need to get together and we need to figure out how we're gonna do it, but we need to do it so I don't have both hands tied behind my back," he said.
That apparently wasn't the case at this event in April, when the Greenwood Leflore hospital put its best foot forward to the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Congressman Thompson and others.
Weeks later, it stumbled, and the million dollars it got through the federal program announced here apparently evaporated into a massive debt that kept getting bigger by the day.
Overnight this medical showplace became a giant money pit, cost cutting followed, clinics closed... CEO Jason Studley walked out... then a sewer problem almost did closed the place down.
Hospital leaders hoped for a rescue from the already troubled University of Mississippi Medical Center... but progress came slow...and shrouded in secrecy.
"You know, in order for me to help, you gotta show me the finances, you know what I'm saying? I'm just not gonna sit right down with snakes," said Thompson to a Greenwood voter's group.
Requests for a rumored lease proposal from UMMC brought chaotic and contradictory responses from the Leflore Chancery Clerk and the Greenwood City Clerk.
Finally Mayor Carolyn McAdams revealed the city DID have a lease proposal but couldn't release it.
This letter from the city attorney cited several reasons why the city didn't have to give up the documents.... even though it certainly had the right too.
Even UMMC refused to reveal it's plan to the public. UMMC had apparentlly already begun calling the shots, moving childbirth services to its Grenada campus.
So out of that dense fog came news that UMMC had refused to take on the hospital's multi million dollar debt, what's more, UMMC demanded muli million dollar repairs to the building. Grand total: 9 million dollars.
Then came the bombshell: that 9 million dollar problem presented a roadblock in finalizing a deal before the hospital ran out of money... currently projected for the end of November.
Greenwood quickly ponied up it's half in an irrevocable letter of credit.
But when County leaders met for the same reason... more chaos.
First came disclaimers that Leflore Supervisors had no warning and no control over the hospital's death spiral.
" I tell you what if we had this kind of support at the beginning it sure would have been nice. but we didn't have no support. We didn't run the hospital into the ground. We didn't do it, not us," said board president Robert Collins.
"I'd like to state for the record that the board of supervisors we're working to do everything that we can to keep our hospital open and to keep our employees working," explained Supervisor Reginald Moore.
Then supervisors did something that seemed to ensure big trouble for a UMMC rescue.
They approved a resolution to pony up their half of the 9 million needed, but insisted on striking UMMC's name from the document.
"what I'm trying to do is not be committed to UMMC" said Supervisor Eric Mitchell.
"The reason why I was saying to leave this blank, and we can insert any entity. I'm not saying we don't want UMMC, but we can say if UMMC walks away that line can still be blank for any entity that's willing to come in and save our hospital," said Moore.
"Everybody is focused on UMMC coming in, we need to be focused on what if UMMC don't do this deal then what we gonna do?" asked Collins.
Unfortunately, critics fear that very move may have given UMMC an excellent reason to walk away... making what some call the county's blank resolution, a self-fulfilling prophecy.
So this recipe of secrecy, chaos and confusion, say many, seems to create more doubt and fear.
Congressman Thompson says, give him a little sunshine... and maybe he can help seal some kind of deal to keep this dying hospital alive.
"So once I look at the finances, and how we went from full to empty, then there's a path we can chart a way forward," said Congressman Thompson.
But the question now.... is it too late for even that?
It's impossible to tell... with most everything going on behind closed doors, and public officials and the rest of us, apparently kept in the dark.
By the way, the Delta Health flagship hospital in Greenville is also having financial trouble. It closed The Delta's only neonatal intensive care unit, amid mounting debt.
Congressman Thompson says, Delta Health came to him with a plan... and he found a way to help.
" I'm working with the hospital in Washington county and they said look any help you can give us, we found them 4 million dollars real quick.. kept the doors open we're looking for other things. but you have to sit down like men and women and work it out," said the Congressman.
PART 2: The Art of the Deal
With the collapse of the deal to save the Greenwood Leflore Hospital, many want to know where the deal went wrong.
We may never know for sure, but what's taken place in public meetings helps show some of the warning signs.
We showed you how Leflore supervisors refused to put the name of UMMC, the hospital's only savior to come forward, on a letter of credit to help keep a takeover deal alive.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel, we look into the other big problem to come up that might have killed the deal.
"On behalf of this undertaking, I think it fits well within the purview of the law. As for the city as an owner of the hospital to be able to act accordingly and spread that out in a general obligation," said legal consultant Tray Hairston to the Greenwood City Council. The council found out it can pony up it's half of the 9 million dollars needed to seal a UMMC takeover of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital, by making it part of regular city expenses... financed by so-called "general obligation" bonds.
But when it comes to government and our tax money, nothing moves very fast.
"This isn't going to be a fast process is still going to take at least 90 days upon when we start and put the notice of intent to the public," said Hairston.
After the Leflore County Board of Supervisors throws a possible red flag on the play by refusing to put UMMC's name on a irrevocable letter of credit, the city learns it cannot get its hands on the money it needs, anytime soon.
It's obvious council people are concerned.
"Being in negotiation where you'd see what will we have as far as good faith to show it If we haven't to wait 90 days and we were doing our best," said Ronnie Stevenson, Greenwood City Council president.
The attorney assures the council, in most instances, the moves they plan to make will help nurse the deal along.
"That shows the city's willingness I think that resolutions that both the county and the city sprayed across the minutes at its last meeting as owners of the asset shows good faith," said JHairston.
But council members aren't convinced.
"I honestly don't know how that good faith would be a good omen for UMC. They probably want something in writing from us from our financial institutions or something similar that may be better than good faith," said Stevenson.
It's becoming clear, time is running out with the hospital due to run out of money any week now.... and the city boxed in by laws on borrowing.
"I just don't think there's the authority for the city to do any sort of interim financing. That would commit to the amount sufficient of 4.5 short term Yes, up to about 1.1 But even that requires still a publication and competitively bid and that can close in about a month," Hairston explained.
...and some estimates have predicted the hospital could run out of money at the end of this month.
Moves to cut 80 jobs may help GLH limp into the new year... but what then? Especially when it comes to repaying a Medicaid loan?
"We have a plan for it and extension as far as the Medicaid long and then once we plan for the extension of course we're gonna try for forgiveness" said Stevenson.
And who's making those payments? and for how much?
"The hospital makes it now. And they probably gonna make another one this month. come December. We don't know. We don't know if we don't get an extension or something. I think it's like 700,000 a month," said Stevenson.
Money neither the hospital, nor the city apparently have.
PART 3: LOSING THE HOSPITAL IS NOT AN OPTION
The Greenwood hospital situation is something that is weighing on a lot of people’s mind including the leaders that are charged with correcting past wrongs and how do we move forward. Here discussing both of those things and much more is Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams and representing board of supervisors Anjuan brown.
Good morning to you both. On behalf of the station and behalf of the people were excited and grateful for your time here this morning discussing and having hard conversations about how we ended up here but how do we move forward. Now you guys city and county co-owners of the hospital...is the city and county on the same page?
“ I think so. We are on the same page. We are trying to save the hospital. The city and the county understand that the community is most important here and as i stated earlier we must take care of the ones that cannot care for themselves. There are some people that can go other places that have the means to go to other hospitals in Oxford, Jackson, Memphis, but there are some that don’t. The city and the county realize that those are the ones we have to look out for,” said Brown. “We're definitely on the same page to keep these doors open. We are going to do all we can to make sure that happens. If we didn’t have a hospital, it would be devastating to the entire community. The delta is noted for high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity things that have to be treated. That’s why you need an emergency room. That’s why you need a hospital to care for those that can’t. Losing the employment would be a devastating thing for the economy. We must have our hospital open,” McAdams explained.
Are we in a situation now that is keep the doors open at whatever means necessary? “I think so . Absolutely. At this point they don’t care who is driving the car they just want to be in the car. I think that’s where we are now. We want to ease that burden from them, “ said Brown.
Greenwood is your home. How has this personally affected you? “It weighs heavy on my heart. It weighs heavy on my heart knowing you may be losing your hospital. That’s a hard pill to swallow so to speak,” said McAdams.
“ This isn’t a political situation. This is a dire need situation for our community and surrounding communities to be able to have the care and appropriate care that they need. So that’s what we are all fighting for. Everyone agrees that the hospital must stay open. So everyone agrees that it must stay open. Absolutely,” said Mayor McAdams
Discussing all the hard things but also looking ahead to what must happen to keep the doors open to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Here discussing all the things Mayor of Greenwood Carolyn McAdams and Leflore County Supervisor himself Mr. Anjuan Brown.
LIFE SUPPORT: Part 4 How we got here
The state of Greenwood Leflore Hospital is a topic that's on a lot of minds in terms of employees and the patients that it serves, not only throughout Leflore county but beyond. Here discussing both of those things and much more is Greenwood’s Mayor Ms. Carolyn McAdams and representing Board of Supervisors, Mr. Anjuan Brown. Good morning to you both.
Good morning. Good morning. Candi.
How do you feel like we ended up here?
I think that was we got involved with the perfect storm. I think there was multiple factors that played into how we got here. Number one, the Medicaid reimbursement or the lack of. You knowcthere was a cut on on that. There was some cut on our federal grants that the hospital received over the years. COVID hit, which which was a big strike. And and the other thing we had our state turned down the Medicaid expansion. That that was a lot, not just for us, but across the state. All rural hospital was affected by that. I'm not saying the Medicaid expansion would have solved all our problems, but it surely would have helped.
Greenwood Leflore is not the only one struggling at this point. In terms of rural hospitals. It's a tough climate for them all for a multitude of reasons. And with Greenwood Leflore specifically, how do you feel like we ended up here in a situation that we do need new leadership to take over before the doors are closed?
Well, I think that we ended up because so many people are asking for this minimal health care and when the when they could not pay, and we had to absorb that cost and we didn't have the Medicaid expansion, then we suffer greatly from that. I mean, we didn't we didn't have a way to recoup those expenses that the hospital had to incur during that time during all the years that we let the Medicaid payment go. So that's that has an essential component I feel , that Medicaid is essential to rural hospitals in especially in the state of Mississippi.
Putting politics aside the fact is they did not vote to accept more federal money and expand the Medicaid program which means you've got people coming in needing services that the hospital eats knowing they provide the services because as humans, that's what we do…. knowing they're never going to get paid for it. So by not doing that it has put partly some of the reason that the debt has continued to pile up and while yes, as you mentioned other hospitals are in similar situations. The difference though is is that Greenwood Leflore is the closest to closing its door so you're at the top of the list with a level of concern. Right, which brings me back to my question as a leader you know, it's kind of like okay, guys, we're in this situation here. Where's our where's our saving grace here? Correct?
Yeah, I think there's have been some conversation with some of the leaders in our state, not only our legislators, but some other people that is concerned about our hospital and as the mayor stated, some of the answers they got is they have several hospitals that are facing some of the same thing that we're facing, and it's almost like who you help here, you help this one, you gotta try to help this one and and I do understand that from our perspective but there is a concern on state level for Greenwood Leflore hospital.
Do you think they should have done more? Or something at all? Really? I do. Yes.
Did you feel like they should have stepped in and said hey, we could be responsible for part of the situation you guys are in.
You mean with not having the Medicaid expansion?
Possibly or just really any support at all because it would be a huge economic loss aside from the health care jeopardy, the economic loss would be astronomical.
Well, as Anjuan said, we have been in conversation with our leaders, our state leaders and so they are all well aware of what's happening. I was told that actually if the state had to come in and help every hospital that was in the same boat as Greenwood Leflore, they would have to put out to the tune of $600 million, which the state actually couldn't sustain that.
Here discussing all the things mayor of Greenwood Carolyn McAdams and also county board of supervisors, supervisor himself Mr. Anjuan Brown.
if you have questions about the "Medicaid expansion" the superviosor and mayor talked about, we have answers for you from Mississippi Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.