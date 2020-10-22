Lights may go out in Itta Bena

It could be lights out for Itta Bena come December.
The town's wholesale electricity provider has informed a Mississippi regulator that it will be cutting off service to the municipally owned utility because of its chronic failure to pay its bill in full.
In a series of tweets Tuesday, Brandon Presley, the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, said Itta Bena owes the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi around $800,000 and has been in arrears since the 1990's. He said the town faces having its supply of electricity from MEAM end on Dec, 1.
He said, however, that he will not allow that to happen and that he will work out a solution for the estimated 800 customers who get their electricity from the municipally owned utility. Presley said he would be calling a meeting, tentatively set for October, 29,in Itta Bena between town officials, Entergy Mississippi and Delta Electric Power Association in hopes finding a new provider.
