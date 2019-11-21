Liquor Store Vandalized and Burglarized in Leland

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help after a liquor store is burglarized.
Authorities say around three o'clock Monday morning, the RP Package Store on 415 North Main Street was vandalized and burglarized, with burglars taking off with a few bottles of liquor.
The department said in a Facebook post that the owner, 83-year old Rudolph Pennington, says that whoever vandalized his store for the few bottles of liquor caused him thousands of dollars worth of damages in building repairs.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Leland Police Department at 662-686-7233 ...
