A Delta organization is among several in Mississippi to get a share of nearly $65,000 provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The grants, to non-profit organizations, libraries and schools are to help purchase books, technology, equipment and materials to improve reading skills for K-12 students.
The Black Parents United Foundation in the Jonestown community of Coahoma County will get $4,000.
