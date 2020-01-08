Local Food Pantry Holds Weekly Food Giveaway

In Greenville today, a local food pantry held its weekly food giveaway.
Hearty Helpings does this every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The soup kitchen is also open Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. where people are welcome to grab a free meal.
The attached thrift store also sells new scrubs and gently used clothes. All the proceeds from the store go toward running the food pantry.
Volunteers and recipients tell us they are grateful to have a business like this open in Greenville.
John Randell has been volunteering for several months now.
"People have various challenges and through all walks of life and being able to meet the people and talk with them and see the blessings that they receive from our help, I'm just grateful," he said.
Bernard Valentine has been coming to receive food from Hearty Helpings for a few months.
"I think it's a great thing you know, because they really don't have to do it, they don't have to go out of their way helping people and doing the things they do but out of the kindness of their heart and being god fearing people," he said about the owners and volunteers.
The owners said there has been an uptick in visitors during the post holiday season, and more volunteers are welcome.
To volunteer or to find out how to sign up to receive food, go to the "Hearty Helpings Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen" Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.