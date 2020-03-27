Local Food Pantry Needs Volunteers

Hearty Helpings Food Pantry is asking the community for help.
The Greenville food pantry is looking for volunteers to help out. They are looking for people to help cook and deliver food to the home bound senior citizens. They are also looking for help packing and distributing food in the community. The food pantry is in need of community members who are able to go to Jackson to pick up urgently needed food for the delta.
If you are interested in volunteering please contact Pandora Redmond at 662-335-5554.
