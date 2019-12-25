Local Fraternity Chapter Serves Christmas Dinner

Your delta coverage in Greenwood today the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity got in the Christmas spirit by hosting Christmas dinner at the Greenwood Elk's Lodge today.
The event was free to the public, and they served Christmas classics like turkey, dressing and dessert. The fraternity had food donated from local businesses and families, along with home cooked dishes prepared by members. They also had a team making home deliveries for those who were not able to make it out to the Elk's Lodge. Organizers say they were hoping to feed at least 200 people today.
Christopher Lewis said even though this is their first year holding the event, they want to continue on the tradition.
"This is actually our first year doing this particular event as the Rho Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, so first year starting everything up. We hope to make this a holiday tradition and each year be able to feed to the families of our community to show them we care and just give back a little bit. As you know poverty doesn't take a break, hunger doesn't take a break so we're always out to try and help and bless someone else," he said.
Alpha Phi Alpha will be holding a Martin Luther King breakfast and their annual scholarship gala in April. For more information, you can visit the fraternity's Facebook page at "The Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity."
