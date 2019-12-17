The boys and girls club of Washington County got an early Christmas present today from the Greenville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
The fraternity donated more than one hundred toys and educational materials to the Boys and Girls Club. They also gave five kids a gift certificate for free dinner at Garfield's.
The donations were collected at an event called "Kappa Klaus" where the fraternity donated toys, books, board games and other items.
They even had a brother make the trip from Greenwood to be with the kids today.
Joan Rowe is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club in Washington County.
And the kids even sang some Christmas songs to get in the holiday spirit.
The group said it was a way to make sure those kids wake up to a gift under the tree on Christmas.
