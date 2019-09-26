Local leaders attending the first of nine Government Leadership Institute seminars.
The Government Leadership Institute was created to support municipal leaders in the Mississippi Delta by assisting area communities in addressing governance challenges by providing local officials with basic knowledge and tools needed to run their municipalities effectively and efficiently. The institute offers various types of guidance and hands-on training.
"When we talk about regionalism, when we talk about building our spaces where we live and go to work and go to school then we all want them to be happy, healthy spaces to live and grow. And when we talk about building the MS Delta, we really want to focus on our elected leaders because their at the forefront of doing the work, making our space a better place in which to live, said," Dr. Temeka Simmons, the Director of Local Government Leadership Institute.
Presenters on the panel included representatives from Entergy, south Delta Planning and Development district and Panola Partnership as well as the Mayor of Indianola.
