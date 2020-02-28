A Leflore man dies after a shooting on Tuesday.
Earlier this week we reported on a shooting on elzy road.
One of the victims 20-year-old Doniel Nellum III was prounounced dead at the Greenwood Leflore hospital.
According to the Leflore County Deputy Nellum passed away Tuesday at 5:05 P.M. after the shooting.
He died from a single gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation, so far no arrest have been made.
This is the second homicide in the county this year.
