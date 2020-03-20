Washington County, hospital, city and county officials also meeting to discuss an action plan.
All were in agreement with urging the public to strictly follow social distancing guidelines. Remaining six feet apart from others. Also avoiding large gatherings and crowded areas.
Washington County is working with the City of Greenville to get on the same page with procedures moving forward.
Board President Carl McGee saying the convention center is closed until further notice. The county has furloughed a number of individuals as well.
Delta Regional Medical Center CEO Scott Christensen says effective immediately, no hospital visitation is allowed unless with a physician's order. Officials plan to postpone elective procedures as well.
