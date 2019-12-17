Two Grenada residents indicted for fraud.
Attorney general Jim Hood announcing Lillian Jamison and Arthur Tucker both 65-years-old were charged with one count each of insurance fraud, conspiracy, and false pretense on Wednesday.
Jamison also indicted on one count each of embezzlement.
WLBT reports the two conspired with one another and actively engaged in a scheme to defraud people in the community.
In one incident prior to a victim dying, a fraudulent death certificate was issued and falsely stated the victim had passed away when he was still alive.
The insurance company cut Jamison and the Affordable Funeral Home a check for over 15-thousand dollars. Those funds were said to have been embezzled by Jamison.
Jamison and Arthur have been booked at the Grenada county jail without bond.
If convicted Jamison could face up to 33 years and Tucker up to 18 years in prison.
