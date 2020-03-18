Local Restaurants Changing Business Practices

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, local restaurants are adapting their business practices to adhere to guidelines outlined by the CDC.
Some local restaurants in Greenville have opted to shut down for a while. Ichiban, China Garden and Yamato have all closed their doors until at least March 23, saying if the virus continues to get worse, they might stay closed longer.
Others are staying open to provide food and work to residents. South Main Market and Deli are still open, offering curb side pickups to customers. You can order over the phone or in store, but the dining room is closed for now.
And Sherman's is operating as usual with its dining room still open. They too are offering curbside pickup as well as over the phone or online orders. They also deliver to businesses.
Owner Allison Nimrod said they've lost almost 60 percent of costumers since the coronavirus outbreak began.
"Your local businesses need you more now than ever. We can use just any type of support from you at all. If you share our Facebook pages, if you buy gift certificates if you do online ordering, any type of call in orderings," she said.
Nimrod said now more it is important to keep money in local economies. She urges the public to support all local businesses not just restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.