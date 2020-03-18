The city of Greenville declares a local emergency. This in response to the Coronavirus outbreak across the state.
Mayor Errick Simmons said the local emergency is to prevent the spread of the virus in Greenville and puts in place protective preventative measures recommended by the CDC and Mississippi Department of Health.
The guidelines include canceling all public meetings and events over ten people or larger, anyone 65 years or older or with medical conditions urged to avoid large crowds, practice social distancing and proper hygiene, and don't visit hospitals especially if you believe you have the virus. You're asked to call ahead before coming or call the coronavirus hotline at 662-725-6000.
"Stay at home if you can, if you have to get out make sure you are taking all the precautionary steps of hygiene, having hand sanitizer, every single minute, washing your hands, not touching your faces, those things need to be done to ensure we curb the spread of this COVID-29 Coronavirus," Mayor Simmons said.
Mayor Simmons urges the public to take the recommendations seriously to help stop the spread of the virus.
