Local Teacher To Be Featured On Jeopardy!

A local teacher will be making his debut on jeopardy as a contestant.
That's according to the Delta Democrat Times.
Hollandale native and Simmons High School teacher, Ivory Johnson, will be making his debut as a contestant in the 2020 jeopardy! Teachers Tournament this week.
The event features 15 k-12 instructors competing for a $100,000 grand prize and an opportunity to participate in the next edition of the tournament of champions.
The Times said Johnson received the call during class and thought it was a bill collector because of the California number.
Out of 90,000 people, Johnson ended being one of 15 selected for the tournament.
The show is set to air at noon on Monday and run through June 5.
