Local Teens Volunteer For The Holidays

Some Greenville-area high schoolers volunteered their time this morning at Port City Personal Care and Respite Services.
The teens spent time this morning with a group of special needs adults making holiday cards for loved ones. There was coloring and bracelet making as well. The teens are part of the Progressive Art and Civic Club Youth Affiliates. Today's event was part of their November service project. There were members from the Esquires and Teenettes present to help with the arts and crafts.
Lynda Hughes said volunteering gives the teens a chance to grow as leaders.
"Our club motto is lifting as we climb and this is a way for the children to learn how to lift as they climb. They're good students, they're athletes, they're band members, they're leaders at their schools and churches and we're helping to make them into community leaders," she said.
The club will also help host the Port City Christmas party in December.
