The state auditor announcing the arrest of Pearl River County Deputy Tax Collector, Stacy Treadaway.
She has been indicted for embezzlement and has been issued a demand worth more than 15 thousand dollars, including interest and investigative costs.
Treadaway is accused of manipulating computer software to embezzle public funds by voiding transactions when vehicle license tags and property taxes were paid with cash at the tax collector s office.
The scheme was reported when several local taxpayers noticed a delinquent status on bills they had paid.
Investigators suspect Treadaway illegally voided more than 7-thousand dollars from November 20-17 to June of 20-18
Treadaway has been released on a 7-thousand dollar bond.
