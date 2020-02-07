Family members of 25-year-old Shacolbe Bradford are pleading for the publics help in the getting her back home safely.
According to Sheriff Terry Tyler, Bradford was last seen in Miami with a friend. Her friend returned back to Mississippi after the trip, but Bradford did not.
A missing persons report has been filed and the Bradford family is working with the Miami police department to find her.
Bradford is 5 foot-6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
She was last seen in an orange top and white jeans on February 4th.
If you have any information you can call Tutweiler Police at (662) 345-8321 or Miami Beach Police Department 305-673-7900.
