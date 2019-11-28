A family with many of their friends postpone their thanksgiving dinner every year to give back to the community.
The Lee family and friends call themselves "Family Lee Matters and Friends." The clan and their friends fed hundreds of Deltans at a Greenville church through its "Be Blessed Thanksgiving Dinner event." The aunts, uncles, brothers, nieces and friends; all generations, cooked all sorts of trimmings ranging from turkey, chicken, to string beans. CJ Lee, a family member, said, his family and friends are very fortunate and they enjoy giving back.
Lee said, thanksgiving is just one day of the year they serve the community.
