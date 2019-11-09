A State Senator visited his son's school Friday to discuss his role as a lawmaker.
State Senator Derrick Simmons talked to the girls and boys about his role as a lawmaker and how following rules at an early age prepares them to follow laws in life.
Senator Simmons won another term of office after Tuesday's elections, he represents the Washington, Bolivar and Coahoma counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.