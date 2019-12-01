Leland started a new tradition with a kids parade.
Beginning this year, the parade will kick off with a kids parade before the 'Lighting of Trees and Ornaments on Deer Creek.'
Families lined the streets, along the parade route, watching as waving and smiling kids walked-by.
Big Bird, Santa Claus, and Kermit the Frog stopped by as well.
The Lighting of Trees and Ornaments on Deer Creek ceremony kicked off, just after the sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.