The Schlater Riders Bikers Club and District 3 Leflore County Supervisor Anjuan Brown hosted its 8th annual community dinner, the dinner was held Saturday afternoon in Schlater. The reason for the meal, was to give back to the community.
A Rider's Bikers Club host Dinner
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Denise Turner
