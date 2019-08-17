A two-man crew is traveling along the Mississippi River in a riverboat to bring national attention to veteran issues. Howard Jenkins, a veteran and President of 'Vet-to-Vet' is making the trip down the river with the hopes of drawing national attention to an organization he founded called, 'Veteran's Treatment Corp.' It is a program created to help veterans who have hit a bumpy patch in life after returning home from war. Jenkins is helping them by helping them get a second chance. Jenkins said, they started their trip in St. Paul, Minnesota at the end of July. Their next stop is New Orleans.
A Veteran Working to Bring National Attention to Veteran Issues
- Denise Turner
- Updated
Denise Turner
A Veteran Working to Bring National Attention to Veteran Issues
