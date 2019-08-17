vet

A two-man crew is traveling along the Mississippi River in a riverboat to bring national attention to veteran issues.  Howard Jenkins, a veteran and President of 'Vet-to-Vet' is making the trip down the river with the hopes of drawing national attention to an organization he founded called, 'Veteran's Treatment Corp.'  It is a program created to help veterans who have hit a bumpy patch in life after returning home from war.  Jenkins is helping them by helping them get a second chance.  Jenkins said, they started their trip in St. Paul, Minnesota at the end of July.  Their next stop is New Orleans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.