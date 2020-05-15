The West End District in Cleveland is close to welcoming guests to its state-of-the-art-hotel and restaurant complex.
The District houses a 100-room hotel called, The Lyric Hotel, two full-service restaurants, a catering operations and meeting spaces, just to mention a few amenities.
The Director of Food and Service tells us, The District, has been under construction nearly four years, but once its open, it will be a place everyone can enjoy.
The West End District is located near Delta State University.
It is expected to open June 29th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.