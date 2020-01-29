The Arcola Health Center nears completion.
Delta Regional Medical Center began planning for a new center last summer. Now officials are almost ready to open its doors to patients.
The new clinic will serve not only Arcola, but the southern area of Washington County. The primary care center will have two nurse practitioners on staff. Also a cardiologist, general surgeon and a colorectal specialist.
Janet Benzing, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, said the community was very supportive of the project.
"We had great partners they were really interested in helping their community in being successful and providing healthcare and improving the health of their community and that was a great partnership for us so we decided to give this a try and so far so good," she said.
Officer Manager, Amber Thompson, said having a clinic close by is such a great resource for residents.
"Typically transportation is an issue so having specialists come into their area so close to them it's important to them to have access to those services that they need but can't always get to," she said.
The clinic is expected to tentatively open in February. Hours will be Mondays and Wednesdays 8-12 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.
For appointments call 662-807-1812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.