Young men are learning the In's and Out's of becoming a leader through a summit tailored just for them.  The Black Male Summit was created by Local Government Leadership Institute through Delta State University.  The institute' brought in African-American leaders and educators to talk to the group of fifty about topics leaders in the community deal with on a day-to-day basis.  They also received dining etiquette tips and clear cut ideas on how to achieve their greatest potential.

