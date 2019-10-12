The Irene Street Festival teamed up with Mississippi Blood Services to hold a blood drive to help the state with it blood shortage.
Festival organizer said, they are using the drive as a tool to honor a friend to the Delta.
"We are honoring little DJ, Derrick James, he's a sickle cell anemia patient. He's actually from Jackson, MS, but he has roots here in Greenville, MS. He's the grandson of the late Charles Davenport and Christine Davenport and of course, education awareness is needed, that we need to get out and donate blood." Said, Jacqueline Mitchell, Event Coordinator.
Mississippi Blood Services accepts all blood types.
